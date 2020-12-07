Floyd Mayweather To Fight Youtuber Jake Paul!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Floyd Mayweather has agreed to step into the boxing ring with Jake Paul — after the Youtube star claimed he could beat him.

The “special exhibition” match will take place on February 20th and will be streamed as a pay-per-view on Fanmio.

JAKE PAUL ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

Jake Paul had challenged Mayweather to a fight, and Mayweather responded by tweeting:

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

