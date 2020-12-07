Floyd Mayweather To Fight Youtuber Jake Paul!!

Floyd Mayweather has agreed to step into the boxing ring with Jake Paul — after the Youtube star claimed he could beat him.

The “special exhibition” match will take place on February 20th and will be streamed as a pay-per-view on Fanmio.

JAKE PAUL ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

Jake Paul had challenged Mayweather to a fight, and Mayweather responded by tweeting:

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Speaking to Daily Beast, Jake responded: “You know, it doesn’t bother me. At the end of the day, he’s like 5-foot-4, so he’s actually the little kid here, and obviously he just wants attention. He’s fiftysomething years old. He should be in retirement. So he just wants to get relevancy by talking about the YouTube kids, because we’re the ones popping off right now.”

Mayweather is 5-foot-8 and 43 years old.