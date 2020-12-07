Five biggest disappointments of NFL Week 13

Some NFL teams managed to lose games in truly brutal fashion during Week 13. Some of it was bad execution, some of it was bad coaching, and some of it was a heavy dose of both. The endings of a few of these games were truly painful to watch just because of how things went for the losers.

It wasn’t just that, however. There were some top players who really struggled, and some big names may have even lost jobs as a result. Here are five big disappointments from Week 13.

Gregg Williams, defensive coordinator, Jets