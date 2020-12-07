‘Feel Good’ Ending, Renewed for Final Season 2 at Netflix

RELATED STORIES

Mae and George’s complicated, yet Feel Good romance is getting another chapter. Netflix has renewed the British dramedy for a second and final season.

According to the streamer’s official Season 2 description, Mae (Baroness von Sketch Show‘s Mae Martin) struggles to come to terms with “the ghosts from her past,” while George (Call the Midwife‘s Charlotte Ritchie) tries to reinvent her present. What will these two very different agendas mean for the couple? Viewers will have to wait until its 2021 premiere to find out.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” co-creator and star Martin said in a statement. “I’m deeply attached to this story and so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven.”

Also returning for the series’ last hurrah are Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Philip Burgers (The Sheriff of Topanga Canyon) and Adrian Lukis (Pride and Prejudice), who will join new additions Jordan Stephens (Glue), John Ross Bowie (Speechless), Eve (The Talk) and Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead).

Feel Good premiered on Netflix back in March with its six-episode freshman season. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal news.

Are you excited Feel Good will be back? Hit the comments and let us know!