FBN Launches Groundbreaking Independent Seed Breeder Network

“We believe this Independent Breeder Network has the power to transform an antiquated industry, one which leaves farmers dealing with only a few expensive options,” said Daniel Dyer, Head of FBN Seed R,amp;D. “We’re looking forward to bringing the power of the FBN Network to independent breeders, provide them with germplasm resources, data and technical support from the FBN team, and with clear paths to commercialization.”

This new approach to germplasm development is founded on an open-source philosophy, designed specifically to empower independent breeders while increasing farmer choice and flexibility in a seed market that’s been long dominated by industry giants.

FBN executed a pilot program in the 2020 season to test germplasm and try out breeding combinations from initial network members.

“We’ve been very encouraged by the positive developments and see a range of future opportunities as a result of this groundbreaking network,” said Dyer. “We’re looking forward to working with breeders — small or large — that want to bring transparency and competition to this vital market.”

This step is just the latest move by FBN to put Farmers First®.In recent months the company announced two acquisitions to further its presence into Canola breeding and unveiled an on-farm R,amp;D Network to further revenue streams for growers.

