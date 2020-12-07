Fans Concerned After Azealia Banks Posts Pic Of Face Covered In Blood!!

Fans of Azealia Banks are worried after the rapper posted a selfie with her face covered in blood.

The rapper posted the picture without any caption, but her fans hit the comments section to express their concern:

“girl what in the azealia banks are you doing?” one fan wrote.

Another wrote: “Girl what is going onnnnnnnn ⁉️⁉️⁉️”

Earlier this summer, she posted that she was finding the lockdown difficult to handle: “Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than it’s worth… I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon,” she said.

Fans then accused her of attention-seeking: “I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy…. I’m just ready to go,” she responded. “I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. My soul is tired.”