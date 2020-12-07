Everything you need to know about Prabhas’ grand farmhouse

When he’s not shooting for box-office shattering films, Prabhas is rarely seen out in public. We figure the reason behind this is his ultra-luxurious farmhouse in Hyderabad which is the actor’s go-to-place.

This dream home comes with every facility that you can ask for and some more. The farmhouse consists of a massive garden, swimming pool, in-house gym, a play area and many more amenities. The cost for his pretty incredible bachelor pad comes up to approximately Rs. 60 crore.

We all got a glimpse of his grand home when Prabhas posted pictures of him planting saplings in his lawn as part of the Green India Challenge.