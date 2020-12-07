European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement By

© . FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the UN headquarters in Vienna
PARIS () – France, Britain and Germany said on Monday they were “deeply concerned” by an Iranian announcement that it intended to install additional advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges and a parliamentary law that could expand its nuclear programme.
“If Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps,” the three powers said in a joint statement.
