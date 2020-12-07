EU to discuss measures against Turkey in eastern Mediterranean row: Germany By

© . EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels
BERLIN () – European foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey at their meeting on Monday as there has been no de-escalation in the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in the past months, Germany’s foreign minister said on Monday.
“Germany has worked hard to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey over the past months,” Heiko Maas said before meeting his European Union counterparts.
“But there have been too many provocations, and tensions between Turkey, Cyprus and Greece have prevented any direct talks,” he added.
“For this reason, we will talk about what consequences we should draw – also with a view to the EU summit this week.”
