Esri Acquires Zibumi to Enhance 3D Visualization Capabilities

“We are excited to have the Zibumi team join us as Esri’s newest R,amp;D Center,” said Sud Menon, Esri director of software development. “There is strong synergy between their work and our ongoing advancements for users in the areas of 3D GIS, game engines, and photogrammetry for precision mapping and reality capture, and we look forward to their contributions.”

“We highly respect the Ankara software development team and see this as a way to complement and extend our technology and services,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “The acquisition of Zibumi will provide the Esri software development team with new capabilities for integrating physical modeling into our advanced applications, while also extending our development team by creating a new lab in Ankara.”

