ESPN’s Louis Riddick a candidate for Falcons GM job?

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has been linked to NFL general manager jobs in the past, and it appears that will be the case once again in the upcoming hiring cycle.

The Atlanta Falcons are among the teams looking for a new GM after Thomas Dimitroff was fired along with head coach Dan Quinn back in October. Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported on Monday that Riddick is a candidate for the Falcons job.

Riddick, who currently works alongside Steve Levy and Brian Griese in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth, had two separate stints as a defensive back for the Falcons in 1992 and 1996.

Riddick has not worked in an NFL front office since he was the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He spent six years in a scouting role with the Eagles and seven in similar roles with Washington before that.

Over the past few years, several teams have reportedly had interest in Riddick as a potential GM. It seems like only a matter of time before he ventures back into that line of work, although his current role with ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” is the most prominent one he has had with the network.