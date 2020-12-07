Eagles cut Jamon Brown from practice squad for rules violation

The Philadelphia Eagles have released offensive lineman Jamon Brown from their practice squad for an unspecified rules violation.

As Tim McManus reported for ESPN, the head of the Eagles’ security ejected Brown from the team’s hotel on Saturday ahead of the game at the Green Bay Packers that Philadelphia lost 30-16. It’s unknown what the 27-year-old did to lose his spot with the organization.

Brown started for the Eagles at right guard for the Week 6 game against Baltimore but struggled so much that the Ravens released him before a divisional showdown with the New York Giants. According to Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports, Brown surrendered two sacks, four quarterback hits, three hurries and pressures in the loss to Baltimore.

Philadelphia ultimately re-signed Brown to its practice squad.

The St. Louis Rams selected Brown in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s also played with the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. The Chicago Bears added Brown to their practice squad in September.

Philadelphia has lost four straight games coming off its bye and is in third place in the NFC East at 3-8-1. The Eagles host the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints (10-2) this coming Sunday.