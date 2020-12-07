Eagles’ Carson Wentz opens up on benching

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson finally decided to bench Carson Wentz during Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but it appears the quarterback isn’t taking it to heart.

Although Wentz is having the toughest season of his career, the 27-year-old admitted that he isn’t going to doubt himself just because the numbers aren’t great.

“I never like to think like that,” Wentz said of his benching, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “Obviously, there’s been chatter, I’ve had to get a lot of questions over the last handful of weeks. But I don’t let my mind go there at the end of the day. I’m a competitor and when I’m out on that field, whether it’s practice or a walkthrough or a game, I’m going to leave it all on the field and do everything I can. And today that’s what I did. “I don’t think I played my best but I did everything I could and at the end of the day I came out of the game and that’s not my call.”

Wentz, who leads the NFL in sacks, fumbles and interceptions, exited Sunday’s game after completing just six-of-15 passes for 79 yards. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was inserted in place of Wentz, and played better than his counterpart, completing 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

Pederson admitted after the game, and for the first time this season, that he wasn’t sure who would start Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints after previously maintaining that Wentz would be Philadelphia’s starter through 13 weeks.