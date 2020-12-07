Dollar Gains Ground on U.S. Stimulus Hopes By .com

© .



By Elise Mak

The dollar edged a little higher on Tuesday morning in Asia, keeping the steam from overnight. The surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. boosted hope for fiscal support, which actually provided some stimulus to the greenback.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies rose 0.09 % to 90.868 by 11:22 PM ET (3:22 AM GMT). The U.S. Congress is poised to vote this week on a stopgap funding measure to give lawmakers more time to negotiate an emergency coronavirus stimulus plan. The U.S. government is likely to hammer out a new stimulus deal that could be worth around $908 billion.

“We have seen some hopeful signs of engagement from our Democratic colleagues. But we have no reason to think the underlying disagreements about policy are going to evaporate overnight,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday.

“Markets are focusing more on the prospects of more fiscal stimulus,” Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays Capital, told on Monday.

The new stimulus deal is urgently needed as California imposed new COVID-19 restrictions, under which all but critical infrastructure and retail operations in its worst-hit areas were ordered to shut. A ban on indoor restaurant dining also loomed in New York City.

That said, the greenback still hovered at a two and half year low, dragged down by disappointing U.S. jobs data released last Friday.

In Asia, the pair added 0.02% to 104.04. Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday his adminstration will compile a new COVID-19 economic stimulus package worth 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion), with fiscal measures at 40 trillion yen ($385 billion).

The pair also inched up 0.11% to 6.5368. Chinese foreign trade saw a strong recovery, as data released Monday suggested exports jumped more than 21% from the same month in 2019. Market watchers also paid close attention to a new round of new U.S.-China tensions, after the U.S. announced sanctions on 14 Chinese officials for vrackdown on Hong Kong.

Down under, the pair edged up 0.08% to 0.7426, while the pair was down 0.16% to 0.7031.