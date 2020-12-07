Docking Drama Has Eddie Lucas Saying “F–k It” on Below Deck

Docking drama.

In this clip from Monday, Dec. 7’s all-new Below Deck, tensions run high as the crew prepares to dock My Seanna. Not only does bosun Eddie Lucas have to explain protocol to former stewardess turned deckhand Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters, but Shane Coopersmith still requires a lot of instruction.

Eddie is seen saying to Izzy, “I’m gonna go drop, drop, drop, drop.”

She responds, “Gotcha.”

While Eddie assures Izzy that it’s “pretty self-explanatory stuff,” it seems not everyone on the crew has taken to the protocol. It’s not a great time to be Shane, that’s for sure.

Speaking of Shane, he goes on to ask fellow deckhand James Hough, “Does it matter which end we’re gonna put on the dock?”

In response, James offers up a quick, “Yeah.”

Later on, Eddie continues walking his deckhands through the docking protocol, which includes dropping fenders over the side and adjusting a clamcleat.

Shane sounds off, “These ones are not measured correctly.”