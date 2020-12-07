Dionne Warwick Reveals Who Tweeted the Trolling Posts About Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd

WENN/Sheri Determan/Avalon



Dionne Warwick sent fans into frenzy after she appeared to troll artists like Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd on her Twitter account over the weekend. Amid fans speculations that her account might be hacked, the legendary singer has now finally revealed the truth about the matter.

Taking to the blue bird app, Dionne posted on Monday, December 7 a video in which she blasted haters and set the record straight. “Well, hello,” the “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker began. “This is for all of you tweeters, who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you. I want you to know I am.”

She went on telling her nearly 130K Twitter followers, “And I’m getting very, very, very good at it!” Later, she revealed that it was thanks to her niece she got on the platform, saying, “She said, ‘Aunt Dionne, you’ll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me.’ I said, ‘Ok, teach me how to do it!’ And she did and I am doing it.”

Concluding her message, Dionne dished, “That should quell some of you neigh-sayers.” For those who still refused to believe that it’s really her account, Dionne told them to “deal with it.” In the caption, Dione wrote, “Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing [SIC] into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks.”

Dionne freaked out Chance The Rapper after she questioned his moniker in a tweet on Saturday. “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” Dionne tweeted, prompting a quick response from the rapper. “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” he replied. “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

In addition to Chance The Rapper, Dionne targetted The Weeknd. Tagging the “Starboy” hitmaker, she tweeted, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” To that, the Canadian star responded, “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day.”

Later, Dionne sent public support to Taylor Swift. “Hi @taylorswift13. I jope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!” so she said, to which the “Folklore” artists replied, “I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy.”