Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.84% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.84%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.27% or 19.8 points to trade at 626.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 2.43% or 29.5 points to end at 1241.5 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 1.22% or 5.0 points to 420.1 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.66% or 2.00 points to trade at 118.80 at the close. Lundbeck A/S (CSE:) declined 1.59% or 3.1 points to end at 195.0 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 1.03% or 1.8 points to 173.2.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 72 to 67 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 1.10% or 0.51 to $45.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 1.04% or 0.51 to hit $48.74 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 1.31% or 24.09 to trade at $1864.09 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.13% to 6.1308, while EUR/DKK fell 0.00% to 7.4444.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 90.785.