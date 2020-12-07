Home Entertainment Degrassi Cassie Steele Manny Looks Tiktok

Degrassi Cassie Steele Manny Looks Tiktok

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

“I wanna be hot! Not cute, not adorable. Hot.

Unless you’re cuckoo bananas, you remember Manny Santos from Degrassi: The Next Generation, aka the best character ever.

Manny had so many iconic hairstyles and outfits on the show, from pink tracksuits to front bangs.

Here’s a breakdown of Cassie’s ratings:

1.

Young Manny outfit


TikTok / @isteelethings / Via tiktok.com

Cassie’s verdict: “Really cute, perfect back-to-school gear.”

Rate: 8

2.

Velour pink tracksuit


TikTok / @isteelethings / Via tiktok.com

Cassie’s verdict: “I love tracksuits, but this shade of pink did not do me any favors. It just didn’t fit that well.”

Rate: 6

3.

Sheer crop top, jeans, and pink thong


TikTok / @isteelethings / Via tiktok.com

Cassie’s verdict: “This shade of pink, though…love this outfit. Very Britney Spears.”

Rate: 9

4.

Short, choppy haircut


TikTok / @isteelethings / Via tiktok.com

Cassie’s verdict: “I tried to do this fashionable mullet, and it just didn’t turn out…but I really, really, really tried to make it work.”

Rate: 4

5.

Blonde hair and short bangs


TikTok / @isteelethings / Via tiktok.com

Cassie’s verdict: “I just couldn’t make this one work, could I? Okay, point for bravery!”

Rate: 1

6.

University Manny


TikTok / @isteelethings / Via tiktok.com

Cassie’s verdict: “This was ‘Degrassi Goes Hollywood,’ ‘Life Is a Show’…it was safe, average.”

Rate: 7

7.

And finally, the iconic blue thong look


TikTok / @isteelethings / Via tiktok.com

Cassie’s verdict: “This look. This was Manny from cute to hot, the thong…”

Rate: “10 cause it’s so iconic.”

Thank you to Cassie Steele and the Degrassi gods for brightening my 2020.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLES

©