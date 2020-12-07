Degrassi Cassie Steele Manny Looks Tiktok

“I wanna be hot! Not cute, not adorable. Hot.“
Unless you’re cuckoo bananas, you remember Manny Santos from Degrassi: The Next Generation, aka the best character ever.
Manny had so many iconic hairstyles and outfits on the show, from pink tracksuits to front bangs.
Here’s a breakdown of Cassie’s ratings:
1.
Young Manny outfit
2.
Velour pink tracksuit
3.
Sheer crop top, jeans, and pink thong
4.
Short, choppy haircut
5.
Blonde hair and short bangs
6.
University Manny
7.
And finally, the iconic blue thong look
Thank you to Cassie Steele and the Degrassi gods for brightening my 2020.
