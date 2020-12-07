Death to 2020: Hugh Grant, Samuel L Jackson and Lisa Kudrow to star in Charlie Brooker’s 2020 mockumentary for Netflix

The Black Mirror creator has teamed up with the streaming service once again for Death to 2020, a one-off “comedy event” looking back at the year’s news.

The special will be in the format of a mockumentary, with footage of real-life events juxtaposed with commentary from fictional experts.

The special will also see Brooker collaborate once again with the stars of the BBC’s satirical Weekly Wipe. Philomena Cunk actor Diane Morgan will make an appearance in the show – albeit as a different character – while Al Campbell, who plays talking head Barry S***peas, is directing the special.

The episode’s description reads: “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add.

“Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”