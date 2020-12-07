David Attenborough and Stephen Fry voted nation’s favourite voices

The naturalist was named the “best voice” by 28 per cent of the 2,000 adults polled, in a year that saw him launch the Netflix documentary A Life on Our Planet.

Other favourites include Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Trevor McDonald, and Dame Judi Dench.

A plummy tone was named as the accent people could listen to for the longest, with the Queen’s English also the preferred voice to hear on the radio or TV.

But the Irish accent was named the most attractive, while the Birmingham twang won the title for “most boring”.

The research was commissioned to launch Virgin Media’s new Virgin TV 360 platform, which is fully voice-activated.

See the full list of the top 10 favourite voices in the UK below.