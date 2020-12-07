Cyberpunk 2077 review roundup: Here’s what everyone’s saying about this massive RPG

It feels like an eternity has stretched between the moment of Cyberpunk 2077’s original teaser trailer and its final release date, but it’s finally nearly upon us. Cyberpunk 2077 lands in the hands of players in just a few days, but reviewers have already thrown in their two cents and shared their thoughts on CD Projekt RED’s latest hyper-ambitious title. We have our own in-depth review to check out on this massive, open-world sci-fi RPG, but those who desire the benefit of multiple opinions and viewpoints can find a multitude of reviews right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases on December 10, 2020, on multiple platforms, including Xbox, Playstation, PC, and even Stadia. The game will work day one on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with a full next-gen upgrade coming for free sometime in 2021.

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

If you’re excited for Cyberpunk 2077 and find everything you’ve been looking for in these reviews, consider some of the Best Cyberpunk 2077 Merch and Collectibles to show off.

Our Windows Central review – 5 out of 5

After a week or so with the game and dozens of hours played, my honest-to-goodness recommendation is that you don’t read this review. Go in blind. Enjoy this moment, and savor its rarity. Simply stated, as an experience, Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be bested for years — it is a masterpiece, wholly without equal.

IGN review – 9 out of 10

Cyberpunk 2077 kicks you into its beautiful and dazzlingly dense cityscape with few restrictions. It offers a staggering amount of choice in how to build your character, approach quests, and confront enemies, and your decisions can have a tangible and natural-feeling impact on both the world around you and the stories of the people who inhabit it. Those stories can be emotional, funny, dark, exciting, and sometimes all of those things at once.

TechRadar review – 4 out of 5

Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious and deeply enjoyable RPG that evokes comforting comparisons to the good old days of Fallout and Deus Ex. With great graphics, immersive simulator systems, and gripping quest design, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck here if you can look past some of the game’s unfortunate mechanical missteps.

CNET review – No score given

…the millions who pick up the long-awaited game on Thursday will all get an imaginative, meticulously realized playground in Night City, one so expansive you could play until actual 2077 and still probably not see everything.

Engadget review – No score given

Despite some world-building and consistency issues, the acting and writing in Cyberpunk 2077 is outstanding, and gameplay is endlessly entertaining. So far, Cyberpunk 2077 is worth the wait.

Kotaku pre-review – No score given

Separated from its marketing, hype, and expectations, so far Cyberpunk 2077 just feels like a huge, scope-ambitious video game, with tons of attention paid to its lore and scenery and lots of dramatic things to do. It’s not the best game I’ve ever played, as so many fans seem to hope it will be.

PCGamer review – 78 out of 100

Sure, The Witcher 3 was funnier, more clever and subversive, with better dialogue on the whole, but I’m taken by how relentlessly hopeful Cyberpunk is. Its exploration of a technocapitalist future relies heavily on genre tropes, with everyone from punks to dirty cops playing the part established way back in William Gibson’s Neuromancer. But Cyberpunk 2077 remains a loving, faithful treatment of the genre, and one that constantly urged me to look for the silver lining in every shit-soaked gutter.

GameInformer review – 9 out of 10

Cyberpunk 2077 is dark and disturbing at times (frighteningly so), but the majority of its content is fascinating, and loaded with depth through the various RPG systems and lore. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Night City, and Johnny Silverhand is a great partner to see the sights with. Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t overstay its welcome with its critical-path story, and invites players to jack in and stay for hundreds of hours of unique content should they want to.

VGC review – 5 out of 5

When it works properly, Cyberpunk 2077 is an unmissable experience for fans of story-focused games both big and small. But again, it’s tough for us to urge you to jump in at launch without that big caveat of its numerous release bugs… However, if you can swallow a few glitches in the system, Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most memorable games you’ll play this year. We can’t wait to reroll our character and play through it all over again.

Metacritic score – 90 out of 100

Open Critic score – 91 out of 100

Cyberpunk 2077 has been years in the making, and people are finally getting their hands on it. Unfortunately, it seems reviews generally weren’t able to dive into the game as much as they wanted to, with a short turnaround for the review period, and this game is controversial in many ways. Overall, the outlook on Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely positive, praising the game for its incredible world building, lore, characters, and the sheer scope and size of this ridiculously ambitious game.

However, there’s no denying that the game is plagued by a plethora of micro-bugs that detract from the experience, and this may be frustrating for some players. Hopefully a day one patch and continued support will rectify this, as CD Projekt RED has been known to offer extended support for their games, but right now Cyberpunk 2077 is far from a perfect experience.

Even with a few mixed opinions on the games campaign length, side missions, and (most importantly) the number of bugs and performance issues, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t fail to deliver what it promised. Millions of players will undoubtedly be very pleased by their adventure in Night City, even if this dark and gritty RPG isn’t the perfect technical marvel some were hoping it to be.

Wake up, samurai. Cyberpunk 2077 is here.