Chuck Yeager, who broke sound barrier with ‘right stuff,’ dead at 97 By

© . GEN. CHUCK YEAGER SPEAKS AT THE FIRST FLIGHT CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION IN NORTH CAROLINA.
() – Chuck Yeager, the steely “Right Stuff” test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier, died on Monday at the age of 97.
“It is with profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET,” said a tweet posted on Yeager’s account by his wife Victoria.
