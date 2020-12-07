Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Family Photo Shoot

Instagram

The ‘Bring the Funny’ host gets real with every parent’s struggle to get a perfect family photo with children as she posts a picture of her son Miles trying to crawl away from her.

Being a celebrity apparently did not help Chrissy Teigen escape any parenting struggles. Ahead of the holiday, the “Bring the Funny” host, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with husband John Legend, shared on social media a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at her family’s latest annual photo shoot.

Making use of Twitter on Sunday, December 6, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model offered fans a look at the moment crying 2-year-old Miles tried to crawl away from her while they were trying to do the photo shoot. “Family shoot went…right as I thought it would, actually,” the mother of two quipped.

Minutes later, Chrissy put out another picture of her little man struck a gentleman pose in a white shirt and square-patterned pants as he leaned composely on the couch. “Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course,” the 35-year-old exclaimed, noting that she was the one who managed to capture the moment.

Chrissy Teigen shared photos of her son Miles behind the family’s latest photo shoot.

Chrissy’s post has since garnered positive feedback from her fans. One noted, “They don’t do it things when we want to but when they want! he looks so cute on this one.” Another raved, “He only loves the camera if you’re the one snapping his pic. He’s too adorable for words!” A third gushed, “I love that he is reaching for the soft blanky. This pic is hilarious. He is adorable.”

A number of Chrissy’s followers, on the other hand, could not help but notice Miles’ likeness to his singer father. One jested, “This is John. Don’t lie to us,” while another jokingly said, “You’re not supposed to put your husband in the dryer, Chrissy.” A third additionally exclaimed, “MAN. I can see you in him too but he’s nearly IDENTICAL to John!”

The behind-the-scene photos of Miles came after the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host revealed via Instagram Story that she has finally taken a shower for the first time in two months since her miscarriage. “I’ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower,” she spilled in the November 30 post. “I feel really, really good. I feel very clear and very good.”

Chrissy then weighed in on her ongoing recovery since the tragic loss. “Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you one day,” she said. “I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey, and I’m happy to be back again.”