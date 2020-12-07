Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

Warner Bros. Pictures

When promoting ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, the Steve Trevor depicter redirects question about his character’s reappearance in the sequel to talks about his ’80s costumes.

–

Chris Pine‘s character isn’t the only thing coming back to life in “Wonder Woman 1984 – the Christmas blockbuster is rebooting 1980s fashion trends.

Pine’s character Steve Trevor – the love interest of Gal Gadot‘s titular character – appeared to die in the first Wonder Woman film, released in 2017, but he reappears in the sequel.

Chris isn’t allowed to share any details about his mysterious return, but he’s more than happy to chat about the film’s 1980s revival.

“My character in the first ‘Wonder Woman’ is a world-weary vet (veteran) and he’s jaded about what the world can be all about it and how bad humans can be,” he tells “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

In this one, he’s kind of wide-eyed and excited about everything and ready for the experience, even about parachute pants and what not, so it was fun for me to flip the script on the character.”





The “Star Trek” actor had no problem sporting parachute pants in the film, set more than 35 years ago, but he’s most excited about making another 80s style staple – the fanny pack – trendy again.

“The fanny pack, I will say, is a very clever device…,” he raves. “I think for a gentleman, or anyone that really wants to wear a well fitted pant, the fanny pack provides both a protection of the silhouette of the pant while also providing incredible storage space.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be released in theatres and on streaming service HBO Max on Christmas Day (December 25).