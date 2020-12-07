China’s senior diplomat hopes U.S. policy on China can ‘return to objectivity’ By

() – China’s senior diplomat Wang Yi called for a “steady transition” of relations between China and the United States on Monday.

China’s relations with the United States hit rock bottom during the Trump administration, which is set to be replaced by new leadership when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

Speaking to a group of business leaders from U.S. firms, Wang, who is China’s state councilor and foreign minister, said he hopes and believes U.S. policy on China can eventually “return to objectivity and rationality”.

