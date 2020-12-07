China to adopt ‘positive and prudent’ approach towards fintech regulation, banking regulator says By

© .
BEIJING/SINGAPORE () – China will adopt a “positive and prudent” approach towards the rapid growth of the country’s financial technology industry and will watch over “too big to fail” cases in the sector, the head of its banking and insurance regulator head said on Tuesday.
Guo Shuqing was speaking via video at the Singapore Fintech Festival that is being held over Dec. 7-11.
