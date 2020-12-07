Chiefs blow TD chance by not challenging ruling on Tyreek Hill’s incredible catch

Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ coaching staff had to be kicking themselves at halftime of their “Sunday Night Football” game against the Broncos after missing a chance to challenge a call that would likely have been reversed and given them a touchdown.

Kansas City had a third-and-10 at the Denver 40-yard line with the game tied 3-3 with 10:51 left in the second quarter. At first glance, it looked as if Patrick Mahomes had once again failed to connect with Tyreek Hill on a big-play opportunity as Hill bobbled the ball in the end zone. The pass was ruled incomplete, but upon further review, it appears the ball never hit the ground and instead landed on Hill’s chest.

Had Reid challenged the call, it would have likely resulted in a touchdown for the Chiefs. Instead, they punted the ball back to the Broncos, who marched 90 yards for a touchdown. That’s a 14-point swing in favor of Denver, which allowed the Broncos to close the half with a 10-9 lead.

Fans couldn’t believe 1. That Hill somehow managed to catch that pass and 2. That the Chiefs failed to challenge it.