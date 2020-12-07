Chance The Rapper Sued By Former Manager For $3 Million

Bradley Lamb
Chance the Rapper is being sued by his former manager for more than $3 million.

Pat Corcoran, better known as Pat the Manager, claims the rapper fired him after his 2019 album, The Big Day, did not receive universal praise from his fans. He says Chance did not follow his advice ahead of the album’s release.

He said Chance announced the release before he’d even recorded any material for the album. So it was basically rushed.

“Procrastination and lackadaisical effort, perpetuated by various hangers-on uninterested in the hard work of writing and recording, resulted in a freestyle-driven product of subpar quality,” he wrote in the legal documents.

