Chance The Rapper Sued By Former Manager For $3 Million

Chance the Rapper is being sued by his former manager for more than $3 million.

Pat Corcoran, better known as Pat the Manager, claims the rapper fired him after his 2019 album, The Big Day, did not receive universal praise from his fans. He says Chance did not follow his advice ahead of the album’s release.

He said Chance announced the release before he’d even recorded any material for the album. So it was basically rushed.

“Procrastination and lackadaisical effort, perpetuated by various hangers-on uninterested in the hard work of writing and recording, resulted in a freestyle-driven product of subpar quality,” he wrote in the legal documents.

The album did reach number two but was panned by critics and fans alike. Corcoran says he was blamed for the album’s failure and was fired in April of that year. He writes that “rather than accept that his own lack of dedication had doomed the project,” and he says Chance is refusing to pay for work completed.

A rep spoke to Pitchfork about the lawsuit, saying: “Mr. Corcoran has filed a suit for allegedly unpaid commissions. In fact, Mr. Corcoran has been paid all of the commissions to which he is legally entitled.

“Most of the complaint consists of self-serving and fabricated allegations that are wholly unrelated to Mr. Corcoran’s claim for commissions and were plainly included in a calculated attempt to seek attention. Those allegations are wholly without merit, are grossly offensive and we will respond to them within the context of the litigation.”