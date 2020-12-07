Central bank umbrella group BIS warns of runaway markets

Article content continued

Borio said one of the developments it was particularly wary of was the rapid easing of stress in corporate credit markets.

“We are moving from the liquidity to the solvency phase of the crisis,” Borio explained to reporters.

“We should be expecting more bankruptcies going forward yet credit spreads are quite low by historical standards, and indeed while banks are pricing risk more carefully we don’t see the same in capital markets.”

He added that with US$17.5-trillion worth of bonds now carrying negative yields — meaning that investors effectively pay rather than get paid to hold them — many money managers were being pushed into riskier and riskier assets.

That itself is a risk and underscores the “tricky waters” major central banks are now navigating. They have provided trillions worth of stimulus this year and are expected to continue to do so going forward.

“The outlook is rather uncertain and you would rather err on the side of doing too much as opposed to doing too little,” Borio said.

