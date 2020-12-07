Celebs Who Said Screw It To Gender Fashion Norms



Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images



You may be familiar with Marlene Dietrich, a bisexual actor from the ’20s and ’30s who regularly wore suits. Or Liberace, a gay American pianist who donned extravagant costumes decades before Elton John did. Marsha P. Johnson was a transgender activist and drag queen at the forefront of trans, queer, and drag fashion, who played in integral role in the Stonewall uprising and the following gay liberation movement, without which many changes with queer/trans fashion would not have happened. And of course, gay designers like Cristóbal Balenciaga and Christian Dior designed clothing that went beyond the gender binary framework for their time.