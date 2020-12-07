Celebs Who Said Screw It To Gender Fashion Norms

Let this be a message to wear whatever you want!
The other week, Harry Styles graced us with his presence on the cover of Vogue and DAMN, did he look good. But his look, in particular the fact that he wore dresses, was bashed by a few online. Of course, fans rightfully came to his defense.
But Harry is certainly not the first man or celeb to subvert gender expectations in their fashion.
While anyone, cisgender or not, should wear whatever the hell they want, it’s important to pay homage to the queer people who broke gendered fashion barriers first.
In order to celebrate wearing whatever the hell you want, I’ve put together a list of awesome examples of celebs saying “screw it” to gender norms in their fashion.
1.
Actor Billy Porter at the Critics’ Choice Awards
2.
Rapper Young Thug on his “No, My Name IS Jeffery” album cover
3.
Singer Camila Cabello the 2018 Taylor Swift Reputation tour
4.
Rapper Bad Bunny in his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video
5.
Nonbinary actor Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 American Music Awards
6.
Singer Annie Lennox performing
7.
Singer Grace Jones performing in Amsterdam
8.
Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
9.
Nonbinary fashion icon Jonathan Van Ness at a 2020 Oscars viewing party
10.
Nonbinary singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe at the 2018 Grammy Awards
11.
Nonbinary singer Sam Smith with their Attitude Person of the Year Award
12.
Genderqueer model and artist Chella Man in a dress from his own Opening Ceremony collection
13.
Singer and actor Zendaya at the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party
14.
Musician and writer Patti Smith at a rally celebrating the end of the Vietnam War
15.
Actor Michael Urie at the 2019 Met Gala
16.
Actor Katharine Hepburn in general
17.
Madonna at the Heathrow Airport
18.
TV personality Bobby Berk at a 2020 Oscars viewing party
19.
Prince celebrating his birthday and Purple Rain’s release
20.
David Bowie at a London concert in 1973
21.
Actor Ruby Rose at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards
22.
Actor Blake Lively at the UK A Simple Favor premiere
23.
Musician and actor Jaden Smith at the Justin Bieber’s Believe premiere
24.
Singer Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammys
25.
Gender fluid actor Nico Tortorella at Love Ball III
26.
Elton John performing onstage
27.
Basketball player Dennis Rodman at a Maxim event
28.
Musician Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala
29.
Actor Kristen Stewart at a San Sebastian Film Festival red carpet
30.
Musician Kurt Cobain on the cover of The Face magazine
31.
And finally, psychic Walter Mercado posing for a portrait
