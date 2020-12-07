Home Entertainment Celebrity Elf On A Shelf Puns

So, you’ve probably heard of the Elf on the Shelf.

Well, this past weekend a bunch of celebrities tried their hand at creating their own “Elf on the Shelf” puns. Here’s how it turned out:

1.

First, Garcelle Beauvais’ Garcelle on a Pharrell:

2.

Elizabeth Banks’ Hanks on a Banks:

3.

Kerry Washington’s Perry on a Kerry

4.

Mark Ruffalo’s Stark on a Mark:

5.

Reese Witherspoon’s Grease on a Reese:

6.

Mariah Carey’s Carrey on a Carey:

7.

Gal Gadot’s Pascal on a Gal:

8.

Anne Hathaway’s Janney on an Annie:

9.

Jennifer Garner’s Penn on a Jen:

10.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Best Seller on a Gellar:

11.

Ryan Seacrest’s Luke Bryan on a Ryan:

12.

Katie Couric’s Bradys on a Katie:

13.

Zooey Deschanel’s Bowie on a Zooey:

14.

Julianne Hough’s Puff on a Hough:

15.

Gerard Butler’s Harry on a Gerry:

16.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Dove on a Love:

17.

Kyle MacLachlan’s Styles on a Kyle:

18.

Kate Walsh’s Skate on a Kate:

19.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s Miami Vice on a Bryce:

20.

Amy Brenneman’s Jamie on an Amy:

21.

Michelle Monaghan’s Marcel the Shell on a Michelle:

22.

Leslie Jordan’s Corden on a Jordan:

23.

Chrissie Fit’s Pitt on a Fit:

24.

Jessica Szohr’s Moore on a Szohr:

25.

Tiffany Smith’s Sith on a Smith:

26.

And finally, Tanya Rad’s Brad on a Rad:

