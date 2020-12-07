Celebrity Elf On A Shelf Puns

So, you’ve probably heard of the Elf on the Shelf.
Well, this past weekend a bunch of celebrities tried their hand at creating their own “Elf on the Shelf” puns. Here’s how it turned out:
1.
First, Garcelle Beauvais’ Garcelle on a Pharrell:
2.
Elizabeth Banks’ Hanks on a Banks:
3.
Kerry Washington’s Perry on a Kerry
4.
Mark Ruffalo’s Stark on a Mark:
5.
Reese Witherspoon’s Grease on a Reese:
6.
Mariah Carey’s Carrey on a Carey:
7.
Gal Gadot’s Pascal on a Gal:
8.
Anne Hathaway’s Janney on an Annie:
9.
Jennifer Garner’s Penn on a Jen:
10.
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Best Seller on a Gellar:
11.
Ryan Seacrest’s Luke Bryan on a Ryan:
12.
Katie Couric’s Bradys on a Katie:
13.
Zooey Deschanel’s Bowie on a Zooey:
14.
Julianne Hough’s Puff on a Hough:
15.
Gerard Butler’s Harry on a Gerry:
16.
Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Dove on a Love:
17.
Kyle MacLachlan’s Styles on a Kyle:
18.
Kate Walsh’s Skate on a Kate:
19.
Bryce Dallas Howard’s Miami Vice on a Bryce:
20.
Amy Brenneman’s Jamie on an Amy:
21.
Michelle Monaghan’s Marcel the Shell on a Michelle:
22.
Leslie Jordan’s Corden on a Jordan:
23.
Chrissie Fit’s Pitt on a Fit:
24.
Jessica Szohr’s Moore on a Szohr:
25.
Tiffany Smith’s Sith on a Smith:
26.
And finally, Tanya Rad’s Brad on a Rad:
