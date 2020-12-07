cargo ship in lockdown off WA coast after crew member falls ill

The Matsuyama ship is docked at the Kwinana terminal in Fremantle with no one on board allowed to leave as they await the results of a coronavirus test for the unwell crew member.

Perth reports the unwell crew member is being isolated from the rest of the crew on board.

It is not yet known how many are on board the vessel.

Earlier today a number of port workers at the CBH Kwinana Grain Terminal were also put into lockdown as a precaution. They have since been allowed to leave.