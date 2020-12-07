Cardi B Says She’s ‘Shy’ To Reach Out To Male Artists To Collab

Cardi B is known for being bold, but the rapper says she’s too shy to reach out to male artists to collaborate.

“The thing is, I’m shy and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you,” told Billboard. “That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I’ll be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny.”

CARDI B EXPLAINS OFFSET SPLIT

Cardi says she’s even shy when working on the music.

“When it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life in the music I get really shy,” she said. “When I perform songs like ‘Be Careful’ or ‘Ring’ I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side. Even to my engineer, I start giggling… like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t. This is so embarrassing.”

The rapper faced some criticism after Billboard recently named her Woman of the Year.