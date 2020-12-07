Cardi B Says She’s ‘Shy’ To Reach Out To Male Artists To Collab

Bradley Lamb
6

Cardi B is known for being bold, but the rapper says she’s too shy to reach out to male artists to collaborate.

“The thing is, I’m shy and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you,” told Billboard. “That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I’ll be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny.”

