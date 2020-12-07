Capital One stops ‘risky’ buy-now-pay-later credit card transactions

Article content continued

The nascent segment is subject to less regulatory scrutiny relative to its traditional consumer credit counterpart where background financial checks are required. BNPL is exempt from consumer credit law in most countries because it does not involve interest and repayments are typically limited to four.

BNPL companies make money charging merchants commission, whereas credit card providers charge consumers interest.

Australian BNPL companies have seen their share prices soar in 2020 as COVID-19 lockdown measures and government economic stimulus payments for individuals spurred online shopping.

These kinds of transactions can be risky for customers and the banks that serve them

Afterpay set a record A$1 billion (US$742 million) in U.S. underlying sales in November, over three times the same month a year prior. On Monday, its stock closed at A$96.60 from under A$9.00 in February, making the firm Australia’s 16th largest.

Afterpay told CapOne’s decision impacted a “small percentage of Afterpay customers and many of those have chosen to add a different card in their Afterpay wallet.”

The CapOne spokeswoman said customers who paid for BNPL purchases with debit cards or checking accounts were not affected by the decision to stop credit card BNPL payments.

