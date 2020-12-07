Bulls eye the $19.5K resistance but low volume keeps Bitcoin price sideways By Cointelegraph

Bulls eye the $19.5K resistance but low volume keeps Bitcoin price sideways
Today was a relatively uneventful day for (BTC) as the price continues to consolidate into a tighter range.
As mentioned by Cointelegraph contributor Rakesh Upadhyay, Bitcoin price spent the weekend consolidating within a bull pennant and the breakout to $19,418 was quickly stamped out by overhead resistance.
