Bill Nye Posted A TikTok Showing How Masks Stop COVID, And It’s Going Mega-Viral

“This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That’s why we have rules about wearing a mask.”
You know Bill Nye — he’s a science guy!
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge throughout the country, Bill Nye has officially HAD IT with so-called “anti-maskers” who refuse to wear face masks in public. And in a video that’s now going massively viral on TikTok, Nye perfectly explains why masks are indeed effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“Here’s a map of the United States. The red ink shows where people are wearing masks,” Bill Nye began.
He then overlaid a second map with black ink on top of the first.
“The black ink shows where people are getting sick with coronavirus. I hope you can see, the fewer the masks, the more the sick.”
“And there’s a perception that the virus can travel through the fibers of a mask, like this red dot,” Bill continues, poking a red-tipped stick through a pasta strainer to demonstrate the bogus “science” that so many anti-maskers believe in.
But Nye was quick to demonstrate that that’s not how the virus travels at all.
“Because viruses don’t travel by themselves. No, they travel in little droplets of spit and snot. And the fibers [of the mask] are a tangle.”
And indeed, when Bill dropped three fake “spit balls” through a board with a bunch of “tangles” on it, all three balls were stopped almost immediately: “So when the droplet gets into the fibers of the mask, it gets trapped. This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That’s why we have rules about wearing a mask.”
And Bill ended his video with a message for anyone who refuses to wear a mask because they don’t want their ~freedom~ taken away: Rules still exist, even in free countries!!!
“Now, you know about rules. You pay taxes on the whole road, but you only get to drive on one side at a time. Otherwise…” he then mimicked two cars exploding.
“So everyone, please, wear a mask. Thank you.”
Since posting his video on TikTok this weekend, it’s gone ridiculously viral across the platform — amassing nearly 14 million views and 4 million likes in just a few days.
And this is actually not the first time Bill has used TikTok to teach people about the effectiveness of masks! This summer, he went viral for a video demonstrating how masks prevent people from being able to blow out a candle. In other words, yes, they really do stop the spread of respiratory droplets.
Thank you, Bill, for continuing to educate young (and, uh, not-so-young) people about science. You can check out his full video below. And please, for the love of everything, wear a mask when you go out in public.
