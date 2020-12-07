Ava Max Reveals the Story Behind Her Signature Hairstyle “the Max Cut”

Take her dramatic hairstyle, the “Max Cut,” for example. A shoulder-length bob on one side and long, flowing hair on the other, the cut was actually the result of an accident, Ava revealed.

“Everyone thinks I made up this story—which, it sounds like a made-up story—and my mom even said, ‘Girl, that sounds crazy. Did that actually happen?’ I was like mom, it actually happened,” she began. “I was baking cookies one day by myself at my place. It was about four years ago. I started cutting a bunch of wigs, coloring wigs. I was going through this whole thing.”

Ava continued, “I’m like, ‘I want to change my look.’ And then I walked downstairs forgetting to cut the other side, pass a mirror, look at myself, and go, ‘I literally look sweet but psycho.’ It makes sense!”