Ava DuVernay Teams Up With ‘Arrow’ Writer to Tackle DC Superhero Naomi

WENN/Avalon

The new series project for The CW network is based on DC Comics’ teenage girl character who sets out on an adventure when a supernatural event rocks her hometown.

Director Ava DuVernay is taking the story of DC Comics superhero Naomi to TV.

The “Selma” filmmaker is already set to take charge of the film adaptation of “The New Gods“, as well as a TV drama based on DMZ, and now she’s tackling another DC title – this time as a drama series for America’s The CW network.

She has teamed up with “Arrow” writer/producer Jill Blankenship to write and executive produce the new project, which is based on the new comic franchise of the same name by David F. Walker and Brian Michael Bendis. DuVernay will be producing through her Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will produce for Array Filmworks.

“Naomi“, which debuted last year (19), follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Celebrating the news on Twitter, the “A Wrinkle in Time” director wrote, “Thanks @DCComics for believing in the vision. Barda (lead character in New Gods). Zee Hernandez (in DMZ). Now, Naomi. The third DC project for @ARRAYNow (DuVernay’s creative company).”

Ava DuVernay thanked DC Comics for believing in the TV adaptation of Naomi.

“Working hard to bring these ladies to the screen. Thanks to @BrianMBendis @DavidWalker1201 + my writing partner Jill Blankenship for joining me on NAOMI. Love her.”

The cast of “Naomi” is yet to be announced. The project marks the latest DC adaptation at the youth-skewing network this development season.