Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.62% By .com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.62%



Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.62%.

The best performers of the session on the were Metcash Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.25% or 0.330 points to trade at 3.550 at the close. Meanwhile, Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) added 6.73% or 0.81 points to end at 12.85 and G8 Education Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.17% or 0.075 points to 1.290 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.94% or 1.11 points to trade at 21.37 at the close. IPH Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.92% or 0.27 points to end at 6.62 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.80% or 0.045 points to 1.140.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 677 to 616 and 351 ended unchanged.

Shares in Metcash Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 10.25% or 0.330 to 3.550. Shares in Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.73% or 0.81 to 12.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.33% to 13.505.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.11% or 2.00 to $1842.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.54% or 0.25 to hit $46.01 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.49% or 0.24 to trade at $49.01 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.05% to 0.7425, while AUD/JPY rose 0.00% to 77.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 90.855.