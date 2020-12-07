Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 up 0.62% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© . Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S,amp;P/ASX 200 up 0.62%

.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.62%.

The best performers of the session on the were Metcash Ltd (ASX:), which rose 10.25% or 0.330 points to trade at 3.550 at the close. Meanwhile, Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) added 6.73% or 0.81 points to end at 12.85 and G8 Education Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.17% or 0.075 points to 1.290 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.94% or 1.11 points to trade at 21.37 at the close. IPH Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.92% or 0.27 points to end at 6.62 and Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.80% or 0.045 points to 1.140.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 677 to 616 and 351 ended unchanged.

Shares in Metcash Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 10.25% or 0.330 to 3.550. Shares in Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.73% or 0.81 to 12.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 4.33% to 13.505.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.11% or 2.00 to $1842.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.54% or 0.25 to hit $46.01 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.49% or 0.24 to trade at $49.01 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.05% to 0.7425, while AUD/JPY rose 0.00% to 77.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 90.855.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR