Ariana Grande’s Gift for Katy Perry’s Baby Comes With a Big Price Tag

God is a woman and Santa Claus is Ariana Grande—at least for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s newborn baby girl.

The Grammy-winning singer sent over quite the special gift for the new parents, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August. As Perry captured on her Instagram Story, Grande gifted the little one with a white puffer snowsuit complete with matching booties. But, it isn’t just any white puffer snowsuit: It’s Givenchy.

It’s no surprise Grande opted for something from the luxury brand—she was named the face of Givenchy in 2019. While the outfit, which retails between $700 and $900, is a steep price to pay for something a youngster will grow out of within a few months, it’s clearly a fitting gift from one pop royal to the child of another.

“Katy and Orlando, congrats & i adore you both!!!,” Grande’s note for the gift read. “Love, ariana.”