Apple releases iOS 14.3 beta 3 to developers with ProRAW support and more

Apple is releasing the third developer beta of iOS 14.3 today, which includes new features such as Apple ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro users. Today’s release of iOS 14.3 beta 3 comes two weeks after iOS 14.3 beta 2 was released to developers.

Update: Public beta now available too.

iOS 14.3 beta 3 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The update features the build number 18C5061a.

iOS 14.3 includes a variety of changes for iPhone users, most notably the new ProRAW photo format for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. The update also includes tweaks to the Home app, Apple Watch notifications, and more.

iOS 14.3 also makes it easier to set custom app icons thanks to the ability to run shortcuts from the Home screen without launching the Shortcuts app first.

Apple has also released tvOS 14.3 beta 3 to developers as well as iPadOS 14.3 beta 3 and more:

watchOS 7.2 Developer Beta 3; Build 18S5561a

tvOS 14.3 Developer Beta 3; Build 18K5559a

HomePod 14.3 AppleSeed Beta; Build 18K5559a

iPadOS 14.3 Developer Beta 3; Build 18C5061a

iOS 14.3 Developer Beta 3; Build 18C5061a

