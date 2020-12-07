Apple Music Now Available on Nest Smart Speakers and Displays

Google today announced that Apple Music will begin rolling out today on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan. This includes the Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more.



To play music from Apple Music on Google Assistant devices, users first need to link their Apple Music account in the Google Home app. It is also possible to select Apple Music as the default music streaming service. Then, users can use voice commands like “Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

From the announcement:

You can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music, and you can play music based on genre, mood, or activity. You can also play your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library.” If you have more than one compatible smart speaker or display, you can use our multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or on a Nest smart display to dynamically move your music from one device to the other, and even play music on all of the devices in your home by saying, “Hey Google, play music on all my speakers.”

Apple Music is also available on Sonos and Amazon Echo speakers.