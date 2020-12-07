Apollo Management Solutions Partners with ProjectLine and SAP® Business One to Support Radical Growth

Article content continued

Howat’s previous experience working with other SAP products moved SAP Business One to the top of the list. “I knew that we would be in good hands with ProjectLine; my familiarity with the UX of SAP Enterprise and the year over year cost is what finalized our decision,” says Howat. “There was a very mutual understanding that this was a good fit,” says Howat of the choice to partner with ProjectLine.

“We’re excited to welcome Apollo Management Solutions to the ProjectLine family,” said Derin Hildebrandt, CEO, ProjectLine. “Like ProjectLine, they’re a company that thrives on doing right by their customers. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow.”

About ProjectLine Solutions

We sell, implement and support best-in-class ERP software for small and mid-size businesses. We believe putting people first is the best way to make technology work for them. It’s a conviction that sets us apart. The shift to a new ERP system can be daunting and disruptive. But it doesn’t have to be. As an SAP gold partner since 2004, we know the system inside out. We ease the inevitable uncertainty that comes with an ERP project, helping our customers transition with the highest level of empathy, consideration and fit. Experience the human side of ERP. Visit www.projectline.ca to learn more.

About SAP Business One

SAP Business One is an ERP system designed specifically for small and mid-size businesses. It offers an easy-to-use, yet powerful, integrated system to support growth, providing transparency and instant visibility into operations. The solution helps companies manage their entire business across financials, sales, customer service and operations, while eliminating redundancy and improving efficiency. Customers have flexibility to extend the solution for industry-specific needs, with more than 500 pre-integrated solutions from local SAP partners.

