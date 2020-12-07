Anthony Lynn’s job safe for remainder of 2020 season

Anthony Lynn’s job with the Los Angeles Chargers came into question again after a 45-0 blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.
Apparently, though, the head coach’s job is safe for now, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Chargers will reportedly evaluate the situation after the 2020 season.
Despite his job being secure for now, Lynn admitted that he wasn’t sure if he’ll be brought back next year, saying his job status is “out of my control.”
Sunday’s loss dropped the Chargers to 3-9 on the season, and the team has been somewhat of an anomaly this year. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is having a tremendous campaign while Keenan Allen, Austin Ekler and Hunter Henry are doing their part on offense.
It seems like a majority of L.A.’s issues come down to execution, which could be fixed with solid coaching. The Chargers made a number of special teams errors on Sunday, and Lynn took the blame, but that’s not going to cut it.
If he wants to keep his job, the Chargers will have to perform far better than they did on Sunday through the remainder of the season.
