Another 3 313 Covid-19 cases confirmed after fraught weekend

Another 3 313 Covid-19 cases have been reported as the country braces for a second wave.

This after two festivals and a party were identified as adding to the new clusters.

Another 3 313 Covid-19 cases were reported by the Department of Health on Monday after a fraught weekend when it emerged a cluster was linked to the annual post-matric Rage festival held in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

Forty-three more Covid-19-related deaths were also reported.

Twenty-six of the 42 people who died were in the Western Cape, which is managing a resurgence on the Garden Route, and closely monitoring increased positive cases in the Cape metro.

Meanwhile, the George Municipality is mourning the death of one of their own on Monday after its oldest serving staff member Jusiah Phillips Dikela (also known as Oom Gert) died of Covid-19-related symptoms on Sunday.

He is the fourth municipality staff member to succumb to the virus.

Dikela had had to drop out of school to get a job to support his family and he eventually started working at the municipality. He was credited with knowing “everything there was to know” about George’s underground water lines and sewage lines.

Acting municipal manager Steven Erasmus said the municipality was saddened by the loss and extended its condolences to his loved ones.

“We will miss his friendly demeanour and honour him and his family for the and commitment he had towards his job and the people of George,” added Erasmus.

A total of 19 252 tests were conducted since Sunday’s Covid-19 report.

On Sunday, the report reflected there were 4 116 new cases, and 139 deaths.

On Saturday, 4 645 new cases were reported, and 104 deaths recorded.

Besides the Ballito Rage-linked cases confirmed by the Department of Health, Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell stated that other possible “superspreader” events had been identified as the Cooler Box Festival in Ladismith in the Central Karoo, and a matric party in Knysna.

“This is not the to hold big parties regardless the reason. If we wish to have a safe, happy festive season, it is critical to keep our guard up and to be responsible,” he said in a statement. A total of 22 249 people are confirmed to have died as a result of Covid-19 in the country.

