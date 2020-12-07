Andy Reid has logical reason for not challenging Tyreek Hill’s would-be touchdown

Fantasy owners were livid Sunday night when Tyreek Hill caught a 40-yard touchdown but wasn’t rewarded with one.

The Chiefs receiver, at first glance, dropped the would-be touchdown in the end zone after a great play by Broncos defensive back A.J. Bouye. Even Hill expressed disappointment in himself for not catching the ball, judging by his body language after the perceived drop.

Upon closer review on replay, however, Hill actually caught the ball.

Slow motion shows Hill initially dropping the ball as Bouye comes by and swats at it. But then the ball miraculously lands into Hill’s arm as he’s down in the end zone. As NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said on the broadcast, “It went off of two helmets, two shoulder pads, and never touched the ground.”

Despite the replay showing pretty clearly that Hill caught the ball, the Chiefs did not challenge the play. NFL fans were confused during the game as to why Kansas City coach Andy Reid wouldn’t challenge that play, but he had a reasonable explanation after the game.

Andy Reid said Tyreek Hill told him he didn’t make the catch on the TD the Chiefs lost. “I’ve never had a receiver that didn’t know he caught the ball.” — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 7, 2020

It’s hard to fault Reid too much, although he did say in his postgame press conference that he’ll take the blame for it.

“He came up and said that he didn’t catch it,” Reid said. “I probably should’ve held onto [the challenge flag] a little bit longer to look at the replay. I’ve been doing this a couple of years and never had that situation. So it was a new experience for me and I’ll try to do better the next time.”

Reid also went into more detail about just how close the Chiefs were to challenging the play.

“They were on it right when they saw it. That was right when we were punting the ball,” Reid said. “It was a bang-bang thing. We didn’t have time to really look at it before we kicked the ball. We kicked it without about 10 seconds left (on the play clock), and normally that’s kind of where you let it go down — right in that area — and go with it. I checked with Tyreek. He came off. You can normally tell with a receiver whether he had it or not. Especially Tyreek. He was as surprised as any of us that he ended up with the football.”

The man who threw the ball, Patrick Mahomes, had some thoughts on the play as well.

“I didn’t realize until after they showed the replay and we already punted,” Mahomes said. “I told Tyreek in the locker room, ‘Man, you’re so good at receiver that you don’t even know when you catch touchdowns these days.'”

Mahomes said Monday that the Chiefs “might have to get on those replay guys.

“Get those replays going up a little quicker,” he told Kansas City radio station KCSP.