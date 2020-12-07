Andy Cohen On Pump Rules’ Future After Jax and Brittany’s Exit

According to Andy, the couple will certainly be missed.

“I have to give it up to them… specifically Jax,” Andy said on his radio show. “Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That’s quite a run that he had. He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment. That was an incredible run that they had.”

Andy explained that Jax made for great TV and was a “good sport” about everything.

“One thing that I always, always appreciated about Jax is every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s–t storm on the show,” Andy noted. “We would roast him mercilessly, and he always took it like a man. I mean, he… was a good sport about.”

“He would be like, ‘How mean are you going to be to me today?’ And I would be like, ‘It’s bad… you cheated on your girlfriend and got busted or you said X, Y and Z… everyone is furious at you,'” he added. “So there was always stuff that we were confronting him about and he took it.”

However, Andy just might see the duo on the small screen in the near future because Jax teased he’s already thinking about his next project. “How about a spinoff…,” the 41-year-old star replied to one of his followers on Instagram. “Vanderpump Babies.”