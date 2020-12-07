Amitabh Bachchan has a strong message on this Armed Forces Flag Day



Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most revered stars of the industry and is looked up to by thousands of people who wish to enter this industry. Not just that, Big B has millions of fans across the world who consider him a deity. Today, to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day, the thespian took to Instagram to share a special message for all his fans and followers. He is seen saying that it is our duty to respect those who are in the armed forces and protect us day and night.

He wraps up by saying that he bows down to them all. Big B captioned the post as, “On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day 2020, we bow our heads in honourable Tribute,” Watch the video below.





