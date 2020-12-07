Amazon's proactive engagement with EU regulators, addressing their concerns, may help it avoid the fate of Google, which was fined ~$9B for antitrust violations (Aoife White/Bloomberg)

Isaac Novak
Aoife White / Bloomberg:

Amazon’s proactive engagement with EU regulators, addressing their concerns, may help it avoid the fate of Google, which was fined ~$9B for antitrust violations  —  Amazon faced the prospect of an escalating conflict with the European Union in November when Margrethe Vestager …

