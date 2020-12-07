Agent: Manchester U star Pogba wants to leave club in January

Star midfielder Paul Pogba may be spending his last weeks with Premier League club Manchester United.

As Rob Dawson reported for ESPN, agent Mino Raiola unveiled during an interview with Tuttosport that the 27-year-old wishes to complete his exit from United during the January transfer window.

“It’s over between Manchester United and Pogba,” Raiola explained. “No point beating around the bush, it’s better to speak clearly, look forward and not waste time looking for people to blame: Paul is unhappy at Manchester United.

“He is unable to express himself as is expected from him. He needs a change of club; a change of scenery.

“He has a contract which runs out in a year and a half — in the summer of 2022 — but I believe the best solution for everyone is that he leaves in the next transfer window.”

As had been expected, United triggered the one-year team option attached to Pogba’s deal to keep him linked with the club through the end of the 2021-22 campaign even though he admitted in early October that playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid is a “dream” of his.

Real and reigning Serie A champions Juventus have been linked with Pogba, but it’s unclear if either is willing or able to match United’s asking price at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has impacted every professional club in the world.

United paid a reported €105 million transfer fee plus bonuses to Juventus for Pogba in August 2016.