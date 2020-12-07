Abhishek Kapoor Gets Emotional As Kedarnath Completes Two Years Of Its Release

June 14, 2020 was a dark day for the film industry as we lost an incredible talent in Sushant Singh Rajput. One man particularly hurt by the loss was Sushant’s close pal Abhishek Kapoor. The actor made his debut with Kapoor in Kai Po Che back in 2013 and also featured in his last directorial Kedarnath.

Today, on the second anniversary of Kedarnath’s release, the filmmaker took to social media and decided to share a special note. He shared few stills of late Sushant from the film and wrote, “Itni saari yaadein koot koot ke bhari hain, phir bhi khaali khaali sa lagta hai. #kedarnath #2yearsofkedarnath #sushantsinghrajput (Filled with so many memories, but still there’s an emptiness).”









